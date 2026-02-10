Estimating Tip – Solera Qapter (Audatex) – Additional Labor Operations

When performing R&R (Remove and Replace) or R&I (Remove and Install) procedures in Solera Qapter, users can quickly include necessary "Additional Labor Operations" directly during individual part selection.

To locate these options, simply scroll to the bottom of the parts menu bar. Selecting these operations ensures all labor associated with the repair is accurately captured in the estimate.

The estimating databases are intended for use as a guide only. The auto body professional performing the repair is in a position to thoroughly inspect, diagnose, and identify the methodology and cost of the vehicle damage repair.

The DEG is created and funded by the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers and Society of Collision Repair Specialists, whose primary goal is to improve the quality, accuracy, and standardization of collision repair estimates.

