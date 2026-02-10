Estimating Tip – Solera Qapter (Audatex) – Additional Labor Operations

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists shares a tip on additional labor operations in Solera Qapter.
Related To: 
Feb. 10, 2026
SCRS
698a38b402afe245335a21c9 Untitled 20260209t144149

When performing R&R (Remove and Replace) or R&I (Remove and Install) procedures in Solera Qapter, users can quickly include necessary "Additional Labor Operations" directly during individual part selection.

To locate these options, simply scroll to the bottom of the parts menu bar. Selecting these operations ensures all labor associated with the repair is accurately captured in the estimate. 

The estimating databases are intended for use as a guide only. The auto body professional performing the repair is in a position to thoroughly inspect, diagnose, and identify the methodology and cost of the vehicle damage repair.  

The DEG is created and funded by the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers and Society of Collision Repair Specialists, whose primary goal is to improve the quality, accuracy, and standardization of collision repair estimates.  

View this tip and others on the DEG website by clicking here. For more information about SCRS or to become a member, visit its website.

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Menefee on Maximizing ROI at SEMA: A Collision Shop Owner’s Guide
Croel: Car Count Down? Market Smarter, Not Harder
Meet the MaxiHVAC AC909: Precision AC Diagnostics at Your Fingertips
Sponsored
The Autel IA700: Advanced Modular ADAS is Here
Sponsored