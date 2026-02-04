HD Repair Forum Releases Agenda and Special Hotel Rates

Thornberg, founding partner of Beacon Economics, will keynote the session “Federal Deficits, Tech Bubbles, and the Economic Outlook: A Focus on the Heavy-Duty Sector.” He will deliver a data-driven analysis of how the rising federal deficit and shifting macroeconomic conditions are shaping the U.S. economy, with a targeted lens on collision repair and the heavy-duty sector. The presentation connects national fiscal policy and market volatility to freight demand, labor markets, and long-term industry stability, offering leaders practical insights to navigate uncertainty and plan for sustainable growth.

Collision repairers, insurers, equipment manufacturers, service providers, and educators can get information on the latest trends and make connections with the leaders in the heavy- and medium-duty collision repair markets.

This year’s event will be co-located with the ATA’s annual TMC meeting. Both meetings will take place at the Music City Convention Center with minimal overlap. Reciprocal opportunities exist with discounts on both events and a single hotel room block. Discounted room blocks in multiple downtown Nashville hotels are available until February 12.

