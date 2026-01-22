4Plastic Introduces Plastic Repair System to U.S. and Canada Markets

4Plastic has launched its filler-free plastic repair process and specialty product in the U.S. and Canada, completing a four-year exclusivity agreement with The Boyd Group.

The 4Plastic range will be available in the United States and Canada through SEM Products, according to a news release. Discussions are underway with global brands to represent and distribute 4Plastic’s multi-patented product portfolio internationally. Michael LoPrete, managing director of 4Plastic, said that conventional plastic repair approaches rely heavily on fillers and cosmetic reconstruction.

“4Plastic’s patented, filler-free technology restores polypropylene parts through precisely controlled heat, targeted push reshaping, and seamless fusion welding using an automotive-grade material engineered to bond perfectly with the original substrate,” he said.

By preserving material integrity and structural behaviour, LoPrete said repairs are designed to perform as intended by OEM design, which is important for modern bumper systems and safety-related plastic components.

“This is not a new or experimental concept,” he said. “Four years of exclusive deployment within The Boyd Group enabled us to refine, validate, and prove the technology at scale.”

The solution originated in Australia and has been used by leading MSOs across Australia, New Zealand, and Europe. Developed, refined, and validated through high-volume collision repair networks over the past three decades, LoPrete said that 4Plastic’s technology has demonstrated consistent, repeatable results in real-world production environments.

“With exclusivity now concluded, the full solution is being introduced to the broader North American collision repair market for the first time, positioning filler-less repair as a scalable, mainstream alternative to traditional cosmetic rebuilding methods,” he said.

4Plastic is advancing ongoing research and product development with key industry partners, focused on closing critical gaps in the products, equipment, and tools required by professional plastic repair technicians.

“This commitment ensures the technology is supported by a complete, best-practice repair ecosystem, enabling consistent outcomes across shops, MSOs, and markets,” LoPrete said.

LoPrete said the launch supports the collision repair industry’s repair-first strategy, reducing unnecessary plastic part replacement, lowering landfill waste, and improving repair economics through reduced material spend and cycle time.

Key benefits include:

Elimination of filler materials & applications

Improved durability and long-term performance

Reduced rework, comebacks, and warranty exposure

Lower material costs and reduced waste