MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

0223 fb coverDigital EditionOnline Edition

Becoming a Destination Shop

Keeping Track of the Little Things

Snap Shop: 5-Star Collision & Glass Center

Thinking About the Future

Windows on the Collision Repair World

Lobsiger: Estimating for Higher Gross Profits

Protech’s ID3 Could be the Future of Machine Learning in Diagnostics

One Shop’s Strongest Bond: Of Father and Daughter

The Amazonification of Collision Repair

Menefee: Well, No One Asks For That

EV Battery Recycling Needs Innovation

Research, Repair Procedures and You

News

CIECA Opens Registration for 2023 CONNEX Conference

February 24, 2023
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS CIECA conference network event
pexels-pavel-danilyuk-8761523.jpg

Feb. 24, 2023–The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) is now accepting registration for their 15th annual CONNEX conference, being held in Bloomington, Illinois, Sept. 12-13, according to a press release.

The event features business and technical speakers and looks to provide attendees with networking opportunities, as well as a vehicle giveaway held by the National Auto Body Council as part of their Recycled Rides program, and an “exclusive” tour of the Rivian factory in Illinois.

The theme of the two-day conference is “Connected Car, Connected Industry,” and will feature “leaders from across the collision industry” that will discuss changing technology, how it affects businesses and how to prepare.

“All of this technology translates into data and new repair methods, supply chains and repair procedures,” said Paul Barry, CIECA’s executive director.

“All industry stakeholders, including CIECA members and non-members” are invited to the conference. CIECA is currently accepting applications from those who may be interested in speaking at the event, with an agenda to be announced spring of this year.

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

Cost of Entry-Level Tesla Falls Below the Average New Vehicle

CRASH Network Releases ‘23 Insurer Report Card

Related Articles

Registration Opens For CIECA Conference

NABC Gifts Recycled Ride at CIECA CONNEX Conference

Registration Opens for WIN Educational Conference

You must login or register in order to post a comment.