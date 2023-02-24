CIECA Opens Registration for 2023 CONNEX Conference

Feb. 24, 2023–The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) is now accepting registration for their 15th annual CONNEX conference, being held in Bloomington, Illinois, Sept. 12-13, according to a press release.

The event features business and technical speakers and looks to provide attendees with networking opportunities, as well as a vehicle giveaway held by the National Auto Body Council as part of their Recycled Rides program, and an “exclusive” tour of the Rivian factory in Illinois.

The theme of the two-day conference is “Connected Car, Connected Industry,” and will feature “leaders from across the collision industry” that will discuss changing technology, how it affects businesses and how to prepare.

“All of this technology translates into data and new repair methods, supply chains and repair procedures,” said Paul Barry, CIECA’s executive director.

“All industry stakeholders, including CIECA members and non-members” are invited to the conference. CIECA is currently accepting applications from those who may be interested in speaking at the event, with an agenda to be announced spring of this year.