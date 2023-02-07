MENU

News

Classic Collision Acquires Minnesota Body Shop

February 7, 2023
FenderBender Staff Reporters
Feb. 7, 2023–Gale’s Auto Body, a shop in Blaine, Minnesota, has been acquired by Classic Collision, according to a press release.

Gale’s Auto Body is the latest addition to the multi-site collision repair operator’s 213 facilities in the country, and was first opened 25 years ago and was owned by Troy Westerlund. 

“We have taken pride in ourselves on delivering top-notch customer service for several years in the community and believe that Classic Collision will continue that service and commitment,” Westerlund said.

CEO of Classic Collision Toan Nguyen said the company needed more locations in Minnesota and that they “look forward to this market’s continued growth.”

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

