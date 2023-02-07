MENU

News

Mobile Magic Opens New Facility in Greenville, North Carolina

February 7, 2023
FenderBender Staff Reporters
open sign

Feb. 7, 2023–Mobile Magic auto refinishing and collision repair in Greenville, North Carolina, has announced the opening of a new 8,500-square-foot facility, the Daily Reflector reports.

The new location at 701 Peed Drive will be able to work on up to “20 collision repairs at any given time” and will come with “advanced equipment upgrades,” such as a Tuxedo frame machine to make sure vehicles worked on are back to factory condition when completed.

An Accudraft paint booth will be used for painting, as well as PPG paint finishes to match paint colors to factory standard and PPG’s Digital Match to “match any custom colors perfectly.” Owners Jim and Christy Garris have also had modern dust-collecting systems installed to protect the paint. 

The store started in 2005 providing mobile paint services, but as work grew, the decision was made to set up a location to work out of, where Jim Garris has operated Mobile Magic since. 

Jim Garris is the primary paint applicator and inspects each vehicle throughout the entire restoration process, and will continue to do so at the new location.

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

