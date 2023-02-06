Auto Glass Now Opens Location in Tallahassee, Florida

Feb. 6, 2023–Auto Glass Now has opened a location in Tallahassee, Florida, at 2242 Capital Circle NE, according to a press release.

The latest addition to Auto Glass Now’s nearly 100 locations will be managed by Jerry Sweezy, who has over 45 years of automotive experience and has recently transitioned to the auto glass industry.

“Having been in the automotive industry for most of my career, I was ready to challenge myself in a new segment,” Sweezy said.

The 5,400-square-foot facility held a grand opening on January 26, which was attended by members of the community, local business owners and insurance agents, and members of the Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce, including Tallahassee Commissioner Jaqueline Porter.

The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation also attended the event and was gifted a $1,000 check from Auto Glass Now Tallahassee to support research and treatment for cystic fibrosis.



