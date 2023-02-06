MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

0223 fb coverDigital EditionOnline Edition

Becoming a Destination Shop

Keeping Track of the Little Things

Snap Shop: 5-Star Collision & Glass Center

Thinking About the Future

Windows on the Collision Repair World

Lobsiger: Estimating for Higher Gross Profits

Protech’s ID3 Could be the Future of Machine Learning in Diagnostics

One Shop’s Strongest Bond: Of Father and Daughter

The Amazonification of Collision Repair

Menefee: Well, No One Asks For That

EV Battery Recycling Needs Innovation

Research, Repair Procedures and You

News

Auto Glass Now Opens Location in Tallahassee, Florida

February 6, 2023
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS auto glass auto glass now driven brands Florida
open sign

Feb. 6, 2023–Auto Glass Now has opened a location in Tallahassee, Florida, at 2242 Capital Circle NE, according to a press release.

The latest addition to Auto Glass Now’s nearly 100 locations will be managed by Jerry Sweezy, who has over 45 years of automotive experience and has recently transitioned to the auto glass industry.

“Having been in the automotive industry for most of my career, I was ready to challenge myself in a new segment,” Sweezy said.

The 5,400-square-foot facility held a grand opening on January 26, which was attended by members of the community, local business owners and insurance agents, and members of the Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce, including Tallahassee Commissioner Jaqueline Porter.

The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation also attended the event and was gifted a $1,000 check from Auto Glass Now Tallahassee to support research and treatment for cystic fibrosis.


The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

Spanesi Americas Brings Jim Savas to Marketing Team

Todd Dillender Promoted to COO of Caliber Collision

Related Articles

Auto Glass Now Opens 2 Locations in California

Auto Glass Now Opens 3 New Locations

Driven Brands Glass Service to Unite Under Auto Glass Now Brand

You must login or register in order to post a comment.