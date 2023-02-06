Spanesi Americas Brings Jim Savas to Marketing Team

Feb. 6, 2023–Spanesi Americas has announced the addition of Savas Communications LLC Principal Jim Savas as a marketing consultant to their team, according to a recent press release.

Savas has over 40 years of experience in the media leading content teams and executing marketing objectives. He’s worked with automotive brands such as Hot Rod, MotorTrend and National Speed Sports News and led ABRN, Motor Age and Aftermarket Business for 14 years.

Chief operating officer of Spanesi Americas, Timothy Morgan, has worked with Savas for almost 20 years, and after looking “at our ROI on all marketing aspects,” is confident that “this direction will move Spanesi Americas forward for the next 10 years at least.”

Savas will help Spanesi Americas implement a 2023 marketing strategy and that “as a global company we’ve made the decision to be digitally focused on our marketing in 2023 and beyond.”