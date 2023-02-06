MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

0223 fb coverDigital EditionOnline Edition

Becoming a Destination Shop

Keeping Track of the Little Things

Snap Shop: 5-Star Collision & Glass Center

Thinking About the Future

Windows on the Collision Repair World

Lobsiger: Estimating for Higher Gross Profits

Protech’s ID3 Could be the Future of Machine Learning in Diagnostics

One Shop’s Strongest Bond: Of Father and Daughter

The Amazonification of Collision Repair

Menefee: Well, No One Asks For That

EV Battery Recycling Needs Innovation

Research, Repair Procedures and You

News

Spanesi Americas Brings Jim Savas to Marketing Team

February 6, 2023
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS company marketing Spanesi Americas
Handshake

Feb. 6, 2023–Spanesi Americas has announced the addition of Savas Communications LLC Principal Jim Savas as a marketing consultant to their team, according to a recent press release.

Savas has over 40 years of experience in the media leading content teams and executing marketing objectives. He’s worked with automotive brands such as Hot Rod, MotorTrend and National Speed Sports News and led ABRN, Motor Age and Aftermarket Business for 14 years. 

Chief operating officer of Spanesi Americas, Timothy Morgan, has worked with Savas for almost 20 years, and after looking “at our ROI on all marketing aspects,” is confident that “this direction will move Spanesi Americas forward for the next 10 years at least.”

Savas will help Spanesi Americas implement a 2023 marketing strategy and that “as a global company we’ve made the decision to be digitally focused on our marketing in 2023 and beyond.”

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

Auto Glass Now Opens Location in Tallahassee, Florida

Todd Dillender Promoted to COO of Caliber Collision

Related Articles

Spanesi Americas Appoints New Leadership

Spanesi Americas Debuts New Headquarters

Spanesi Americas Recognized for 2017 Sales Results

You must login or register in order to post a comment.