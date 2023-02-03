MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

0223 fb coverDigital EditionOnline Edition

Becoming a Destination Shop

Keeping Track of the Little Things

Snap Shop: 5-Star Collision & Glass Center

Thinking About the Future

Windows on the Collision Repair World

Lobsiger: Estimating for Higher Gross Profits

Protech’s ID3 Could be the Future of Machine Learning in Diagnostics

One Shop’s Strongest Bond: Of Father and Daughter

The Amazonification of Collision Repair

Menefee: Well, No One Asks For That

EV Battery Recycling Needs Innovation

Research, Repair Procedures and You

News

Todd Dillender Promoted to COO of Caliber Collision

February 3, 2023
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS business caliber collision Texas
pexels-andrea-piacquadio-3760067.jpg

Feb. 3, 2023 – Caliber Collision has announced the promotion of Todd Dillender, executive vice president, operations, to chief operating officer, according to a press release.

Dillender has more than 30 years of experience in the industry and has worked in nearly every center-level position since 1997. He started out as “a shop helper, then a detailer, a body tech helper, painter,” and “service advisor,” before going on to leadership positions such as general manager and regional manager.

Dillender moved from California to Texas to take on additional leadership responsibilities such as senior vice president. In 2019 he was then promoted to executive vice president, operations, and oversaw Caliber Collision’s west region, consisting of 11 states. 

Since then, the company credits Dillender with being instrumental in projects such as their Technician Apprentice Program and an EV training program.

Dillender said in a statement that he has seen “first-hand” the company grow from six locations to more than 1,600. 

“These milestones were possible because of the collaboration and shared purpose with my fellow teammates, specifically operations leaders Mitch McMaster and Paul Krauss,” Dillender said.

McMaster and Krauss will be starting new leadership roles soon as well, according to Caliber. Dillender’s new role is effective immediately. 

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

Classic Collision Appoints Two Vice Presidents of Mergers and Acquisitions

ABRA Executive Mark Wahlin Retires

Related Articles

Caliber Appoints New COO

MNCARS Promoted Automotive Careers to 150K Minn. Residents in 2017

Caliber Collision Recognized by Lincoln College of Technology

You must login or register in order to post a comment.