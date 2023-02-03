Todd Dillender Promoted to COO of Caliber Collision

Feb. 3, 2023 – Caliber Collision has announced the promotion of Todd Dillender, executive vice president, operations, to chief operating officer, according to a press release.

Dillender has more than 30 years of experience in the industry and has worked in nearly every center-level position since 1997. He started out as “a shop helper, then a detailer, a body tech helper, painter,” and “service advisor,” before going on to leadership positions such as general manager and regional manager.

Dillender moved from California to Texas to take on additional leadership responsibilities such as senior vice president. In 2019 he was then promoted to executive vice president, operations, and oversaw Caliber Collision’s west region, consisting of 11 states.

Since then, the company credits Dillender with being instrumental in projects such as their Technician Apprentice Program and an EV training program.

Dillender said in a statement that he has seen “first-hand” the company grow from six locations to more than 1,600.

“These milestones were possible because of the collaboration and shared purpose with my fellow teammates, specifically operations leaders Mitch McMaster and Paul Krauss,” Dillender said.

McMaster and Krauss will be starting new leadership roles soon as well, according to Caliber. Dillender’s new role is effective immediately.