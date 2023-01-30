PartsTrader and Infomedia Offer Auto-Quote Function to Dealers

Jan. 30, 2023 – Infomedia, a digital marketing company, has come together with PartsTrader to offer Toyota and Lexus dealers a new automated quote function through a program called Microcat Partsbridge, according to a press release.

Microcat Partsbridge aims to have dealers access everything they need for price matching all in one place. The auto-quoting feature will be “based on the profiles configured by the dealer, with price matching automatically applied,” as well as the ability to review and edit auto-quotes.

The program will automatically validate the part list against the factory parts data to help save dealers time. DMS integration is also advertised in the press release to provide efficient invoicing.

“This integration provides significant value to dealers by creating automated quotes with price matching automatically applied, as well as the existing benefits of using the Microcat Partsbridge platform,” said Greg Horn, chief innovation officer from PartsTrader.