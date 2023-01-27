MENU

News

NABC Donates Over 300 Cars to Those in Need in 2022

January 27, 2023
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
Jan. 27, 2023—The National Auto Body Council gave over 300 vehicles away in 2022 through their NABC Recycled Rides program to those in need of transportation, according to a press release. 

The recipients of the vehicles were selected by different charities nationwide and consisted of veterans, military families, and single mothers, as well as others. 

The vehicles were donated to the program by NABC member insurance carriers and rental car agencies. The cars were then refurbished by collision repair centers and technical schools before being given to their new owners.

“It is under the umbrella of the NABC Recycled Rides program that all our great members of the collision repair industry come together for the purpose of changing and saving lives,” said Scott Sampley, chairman of the board of the National Auto Body Council, via the press release. 

Almost a third of all the vehicles given were from independent collision repair facilities. Wreck-A-Mended, an independent shop in Purvis, Minnesota, topped the list, having donated 14 cars from their one location. 


