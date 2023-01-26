2023 HD Forum Conference Set for April

Jan. 26, 2023—The 2023 HD Repair Forum Conference is taking place in Fort Worth, Texas, on April 18 and 19. The event will center around the heavy-duty and medium-duty collision repair industry.

The conference will be held at the Hilton in downtown Fort Worth and will feature topics such as “finding and growing technicians, new vehicle technology, motorcoaches, emergency vehicles, alternative fuel vehicles, ADAS systems, marketing your business, adapting to the shifts in the collision industry post-covid, and much more,” according to a press release. A full agenda will be released next month.

Brian Nessen, co-founder of the HD Repair Forum, hopes the event will help those in the automotive repair industry to network and help each other find solutions. “Important conversations and solutions to this industry’s challenges are made during the HD Repair Forum,” Nessen said, “and we are looking forward to providing the industry with this valuable time again in 2023.”

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet with collision repairers, insurers and appraisers of vehicles ranging from class 4–8, OE and component manufacturers, as well as equipment and service providers.