MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

0123 fb coverDigital EditionOnline Edition

Tracing the Spark of Inspiration

Getting Involved in Education

Snap Shop: K & M Collision

Powered by the Sun

Dreaming It All Back Up Again

Lobsiger: Chasing a 20% (or More) True Net Profit

The Proof is in the Process

Determining Your Leadership Style

Bryant: A Lot to Love About Collision Repair

SEMA/AAPEX 2022 Spotlight Electrification

Setting Clear Expectations

Menefee: Getting Paid on Markups, Sublet Billing and Delivery Fees

News

WyoTech Launches Hall of Fame Program

January 25, 2023
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS hall of fame nominations WyoTech
pexels-element-digital-1550337.jpg

Jan. 25, 2023—Seeking to honor some of its most accomplished graduates in more than 50 years of automotive repair education, WyoTech has announced a Hall of Fame program and nominations are open for the inaugural class.

According to a press release, six members will be inducted for the Class of 2023, which will be unveiled in April and formally inducted in a ceremony on June 2 at the WyoTech campus in Laramie, Wyoming. Graduates of any WyoTech campus who have established a professional career of five or more years are eligible for nomination. The Hall of Fame induction will be held the day before WyoTech's annual car show, serving as a celebration of the school's history and future.

"WyoTech has a rich history of graduates that have impacted not only the automotive industry but the lives of millions of people," said WyoTech President Jim Mathis, via the press release. "We at WyoTech are thrilled to be able to recognize WyoTech graduates from all over the nation this June for their accomplishments and success."

Inductees to the Hall of Fame will have other opportunities to give back to the next generation of students through speaking opportunities, volunteer opportunities and more. Nominations are due March 1 and can be submitted at this link.

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

Crash Champions Acquires East Bay Shop

Crash Champions Acquires 4 Northern California Shops

Related Articles

SEMA Opens Hall of Fame Nominations

Automotive Hall of Fame Announces New Inductees

SEMA Hall of Fame Names New Members

You must login or register in order to post a comment.