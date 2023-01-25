WyoTech Launches Hall of Fame Program

Jan. 25, 2023—Seeking to honor some of its most accomplished graduates in more than 50 years of automotive repair education, WyoTech has announced a Hall of Fame program and nominations are open for the inaugural class.

According to a press release, six members will be inducted for the Class of 2023, which will be unveiled in April and formally inducted in a ceremony on June 2 at the WyoTech campus in Laramie, Wyoming. Graduates of any WyoTech campus who have established a professional career of five or more years are eligible for nomination. The Hall of Fame induction will be held the day before WyoTech's annual car show, serving as a celebration of the school's history and future.

"WyoTech has a rich history of graduates that have impacted not only the automotive industry but the lives of millions of people," said WyoTech President Jim Mathis, via the press release. "We at WyoTech are thrilled to be able to recognize WyoTech graduates from all over the nation this June for their accomplishments and success."

Inductees to the Hall of Fame will have other opportunities to give back to the next generation of students through speaking opportunities, volunteer opportunities and more. Nominations are due March 1 and can be submitted at this link.