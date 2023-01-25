Crash Champions Acquires East Bay Shop

Jan. 25, 2023—Crash Champions has announced the acquisition of Crocketts Premier Auto Body in Pinole, California.

Crocketts is a collision repair center with a 12,500-square-foot production facility located at 900 San Pablo Ave., according to a press release.

They have served the East Bay area since 1979, and the reputation they have established since then is what attracted the attention of Crash Champions.

“We have been impressed with Crocketts Premier Auto Body for quite some time and to welcome them to the Crash Champions team is a big win for us, and for our growing service to the Bay area,” says Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions, via the press release.

“Crocketts has built an esteemed reputation in the community, and it will be our responsibility and promise to carry that forward with the backing and resources of the Crash Champions organization.”