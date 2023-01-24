Frank Terlep to Give 2023 Industry Predictions in Webinar

Jan. 24, 2023—Industry veteran, CIC Chairman and ADAS Solutions VP Frank Terlep will give his industry predictions for 2023 in a webinar hosted by RDA/IMPACT on Feb. 1, 2023.

According to a press release, Terlep issued predictions last year and will be revisiting those as well as offering insights into the new year in the one-hour presentation taking place from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. EST. The predictions will cover all segments of the industry and how the results will impact various stakeholders. Free registration is available here.

RDA/IMPACT is a group of independent refinish distributors. The organization numbers 17 members covering more than 400 locations. These members work with more than 5,000 collision centers all across the country. RDA/IMPACT represents approximately 18% of all refinish brands in the United States worth more than $500 million in revenue. More information about RDA/IMPACT is available at their website www.rda-impact.com.