Frank Terlep to Give 2023 Industry Predictions in Webinar

January 24, 2023
FenderBender Staff Reporters
Jan. 24, 2023—Industry veteran, CIC Chairman and ADAS Solutions VP Frank Terlep will give his industry predictions for 2023 in a webinar hosted by RDA/IMPACT on Feb. 1, 2023.

According to a press release, Terlep issued predictions last year and will be revisiting those as well as offering insights into the new year in the one-hour presentation taking place from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. EST. The predictions will cover all segments of the industry and how the results will impact various stakeholders. Free registration is available here.

RDA/IMPACT is a group of independent refinish distributors. The organization numbers 17 members covering more than 400 locations. These members work with more than 5,000 collision centers all across the country. RDA/IMPACT represents approximately 18% of all refinish brands in the United States worth more than $500 million in revenue. More information about RDA/IMPACT is available at their website www.rda-impact.com.

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

