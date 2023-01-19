CIF Raises Money at 12th Annual Charity Event

PALM SPRINGS, Calif.(Jan. 19, 2023)—Taking something bad, a crash-induced piece of twisted metal, and making it into something beautiful is something the collision repair industry does every day.

So it's fitting that an item transformed from scrap metal into jewelry was the first item up for auction Wednesday evening at the 12th Annual Charity Event from the Collision Industry Foundation. That item, made from the wreckage of a Porsche 911 GT3, raised $400 for CIF, in addition to the thousands raised from attendance at the fundraiser at the Agua Caliente Casino in downtown Palm Springs. A luxury trip to the 2023 Daytona 500 brought in thousands. Three additional prizes were distributed via raffle.

Attendees who didn't take home a prize can enjoy knowing that they contributed to the mission of CIF, the charitable arm of the collision repaid industry. Established in 2001, the foundation has been involved in numerous financial projects benefitting collision repair professionals. The 12th annual charity fundraiser was held the night before the 2023 Collision Industry Conference in Palm Springs, held across the street at the downtown Hilton.