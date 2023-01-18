Caliber Names David Dart Chief People Officer

Jan. 18, 2023—Caliber and its family of brands Caliber Collision, Caliber Auto Glass and Caliber Auto Care, have selected David Dart as the company's new chief people officer.

According to a press release, Dart will oversee most of Caliber's human resources operations including career development, leadership development and recruiting. Dart comes to Caliber from Terminix Global Holdings, where he was chief human resources officer. In that role Dart had oversight over HR analytics and improving related metrics. Dart is a Navy veteran and University of Michigan alum who has held other leadership roles in a variety of roles from small privately-held businesses to Fortune 500 corporations.

“Our teammates are at the center of Caliber’s success, and I am confident David will continue to drive our efforts to inspire every teammate to reach their full potential and to become the employer of choice in every community we serve,” said Caliber President and CEO Mark Sanders, via the news release. “David has a strong background in human resource strategy, development and deployment for multi-unit operations similar to Caliber. His contributions will no-doubt enhance our already strong leadership team.”



