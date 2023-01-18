Crash Champions Expands With Second Location in Connecticut

Jan. 18, 2023—Just over one month after establishing its first location in Connecticut, Crash Champions has doubled its presence in the state with the acquisition of Gengras Collision Center.

According to a press release, Gengras Collision Center is located at 630 Tolland St. in East Hartford. It features 13,000 square feet of production space. The shop carries I-CAR Gold Class certification and is a certified Volvo repairer.

“We’re proud to partner with an industry leader like Crash Champions,” said Chip and Jonathan Gengras, co-owners of Gengras Collision, via the press release. “Gengras Collision has carefully built a reputation for high-quality collision repair service and joining the Crash Champions team is a natural next step for our business. Crash Champions is a dynamic and innovative founder-led collision repair team that aligns with our culture seamlessly. We look forward to the long-term value that this new chapter will bring to our customers, team members, and business partners.”

Crash Champions had previously acquired Andrade Motorcar in West Haven, Connecticut, in December. The nationwide MSO now counts nearly 600 locations in its network in 36 states.

“This is another proud step in our growth across the Northeast and state of Connecticut,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions, in the release. “Gengras Collision Center is a top-tier collision repair team with a reputation for high-quality service to the East Hartford community, and we’re thrilled to welcome them to Crash Champions.”