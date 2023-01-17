Oka's Collision Centers of Hawaii Acquires Island Fender

Jan. 17, 2023—Oka's Collision Centers of Hawaii has announced the purchase of Island Fender in Honolulu.

According to a press release, Island Fender was founded in 1937 by Van Takemoto. Takemoto has been friends for years with Eddie Okahara, who founded Oka's Oka's Auto Body in 1965. The Okahara family learned in 2020 that Island Fender may be available to purchase, and completed the sale in October 2022, forming the new company Oka's Collision Centers of Hawaii to manage the two locations.

“We are very excited to have purchased Island Fender and grow our company,” said Brandon Okahara, one of Eddie's three children and co-owner of Oka’s Collision Centers of Hawaii, via the press release. “We look forward to the challenges and the added opportunities to build on the foundation that our family has built over the years."

Oka's Collision Centers is a family-owned business run by Brandon and Kyle Okahara and Marlo Vincenti. Brandon leads estimating and sales at Oka's, Kyle leads estimating and sales at Island Fender while Marlo is in charge of administration and training, in addition to other roles. The company holds I-CAR Gold Class and ASE Assured Performance status and is active in local community charity work.

“We are always looking for ways to be a responsible business and support the local community where we live, work and our children go to school,” said Brandon. “We feel everything is connected here and make it a priority to stay involved with fundraisers as part of our commitment to provide ‘Service to Others.’”