NOVUS Glass Adds Mobile Franchise in Montana

Jan. 13, 2023—NOVUS Glass has announced the addition of a mobile glass franchise servicing the Bozeman, Montana, area.

According to a press release, NOVUS Glass of Bozeman offers windshield repair and replacement, ADAS calibrations, headlight restoration and more. Owner Robert Rinta is a Montana native and alumnus of Montana State University who spent a decade-plus in the Montana National Guard. Opening a business in his home state was a priority for him.

“I have an entrepreneurial spirit that likes the challenges running your own business brings,” Rinta said, via the press release. “I saw a need in our community for a wider range of services relating to windshield replacement and repair and knew NOVUS would help me bring that to Bozeman.”

NOVUS Glass of Bozeman is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and then on Saturday by appointment. Customers have the option of booking their appointment online and having work performed at their home or business.

“We’re pleased to welcome Robert Rinta and the Bozeman team to the NOVUS Glass family,” said Scott Bridges, senior vice president for Fix Network USA, via the release. “Their commitment to offer high-quality glass repair and replacement services will benefit all NOVUS Glass customers in the Greater Bozeman area. We will continue to support their growth with our operations, management and marketing tools.”