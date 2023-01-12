Mike Buzzard Named Chair of UAF Scholarship Committee

Jan. 12, 2023—The University of the Aftermarket Foundation, which has raised millions of dollars for students in collision repair and other automotive repair educational programs, has announced Mike Buzzard as the new chair of its Scholarship Committee.

According to a news release, Buzzard has 20 years of experience working in the automotive aftermarket and is currently a partner with Schwartz Advisors. He previously has held roles in marketing and management with Auto Plus Auto Parts. A former member of the Automotive Warehouse Distributors Association Board of Governors, Buzzard was also honored with the Auto Care Association's Image Award for contributions by professionals under the age of 40. He and his family live in Dallas.

“I am truly thrilled to serve as chair of the UAF scholarship committee, working with Pete Kornafel, the scholarship team and the dozens of dedicated volunteers whose direction and guidance in reviewing and awarding scholarships is the driving force that ensures that talented young people interested in our industry have the opportunity to join us,” said Buzzard, via the press release.

The University of the Aftermarket Foundation was established in 1986 and funds scholarships, grants and educational programs for young people studying automotive repair.