MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

0123 fb coverDigital EditionOnline Edition

Tracing the Spark of Inspiration

Getting Involved in Education

Snap Shop: K & M Collision

Powered by the Sun

Dreaming It All Back Up Again

Lobsiger: Chasing a 20% (or More) True Net Profit

The Proof is in the Process

Determining Your Leadership Style

Bryant: A Lot to Love About Collision Repair

SEMA/AAPEX 2022 Spotlight Electrification

Setting Clear Expectations

Menefee: Getting Paid on Markups, Sublet Billing & Delivery Fees

News

Mike Buzzard Named Chair of UAF Scholarship Committee

January 12, 2023
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS chair committee scholarship University of the Aftermarket Foundation
handshake blinds pexels.jpg
Pexels

Jan. 12, 2023—The University of the Aftermarket Foundation, which has raised millions of dollars for students in collision repair and other automotive repair educational programs, has announced Mike Buzzard as the new chair of its Scholarship Committee.

According to a news release, Buzzard has 20 years of experience working in the automotive aftermarket and is currently a partner with Schwartz Advisors. He previously has held roles in marketing and management with Auto Plus Auto Parts. A former member of the Automotive Warehouse Distributors Association Board of Governors, Buzzard was also honored with the Auto Care Association's Image Award for contributions by professionals under the age of 40. He and his family live in Dallas. 

“I am truly thrilled to serve as chair of the UAF scholarship committee, working with Pete Kornafel, the scholarship team and the dozens of dedicated volunteers whose direction and guidance in reviewing and awarding scholarships is the driving force that ensures that talented young people interested in our industry have the opportunity to join us,” said Buzzard, via the press release. 

The University of the Aftermarket Foundation was established in 1986 and funds scholarships, grants and educational programs for young people studying automotive repair. 

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

Deborah Robinson Named NABC Executive Director

Crash Champions Acquires New Jersey Shop

Related Articles

UAF Scholarship Deadline Approaching

UAF Scholarship Deadline Looms

CAWA Appoints Chair for 2019 Board of Directors

You must login or register in order to post a comment.