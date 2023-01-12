Deborah Robinson Named NABC Executive Director

Jan. 12, 2023—In a unanimous decision, the National Auto Body Council has named Deborah Robinson as its executive director, according to a press release.

Robinson has been serving as the NABC head of marketing and public relations. She is also the president of Victory Marketing Group, representing clients such as Driven Brands and its family of companies. Robinson was the choice of the NABC Board of Directors and Executive Committee after a search process.

“I am honored to continue serving the National Auto Body Council and its members in a new role as the executive director,” said Robinson via the news release. “I admire the members and the work they do in giving back to their communities, and look forward to continuing the momentum of the NABC in changing and saving lives every day.”

Among the NABC's initiatives are the Recycled Rides program that donates refurbished vehicles to deserving recipients and the First Responder Emergency Extraction (F.R.E.E.) program which provides training to first responders on safely extracting victims in car accidents.

“We’re proud to welcome Debby, with her background and experience, as our next leader for the National Auto Body Council," said Scott Sampley, chairman of the NABC Board of Directors, via the release. “She has provided unwavering support, valuable counsel and impactful results to the NABC over the past five years. We are excited about the future for our organization and our members.”



