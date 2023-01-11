Crash Champions Acquires New Jersey Shop

Jan. 11, 2022—Crash Champions has announced its first acquisition of 2023, expanding its presence in New Jersey with T Masters Collision Center in Hammonton.

According to a news release, T Masters opened more than 30 years ago. The I-CAR Gold Class shop is 10,000 square feet and works with several major insurance companies. The shop becomes the fourth Crash Champions location in the Garden State.

“This is a great start to the year for our team as we welcome another high-quality collision repair operation to the Crash Champions team,” said Matt Ebert, Crash Champions founder and CEO, via the press release. “T Masters has a celebrated legacy that dates back more than 30 years and a well-earned reputation for providing the South Jersey community with a premier collision repair experience. We look forward to honoring that culture while infusing the nationwide scale and resources that come with the Crash Champions team.”

The sale officially closed on Jan. 6. Crash Champions now operates nearly 600 locations in 36 states.