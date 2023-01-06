MENU

Shop Owner Helps Fellow Military Veteran With Free Repair

January 6, 2023
FenderBender Staff Reporters
Jan. 6, 2022—The holiday season is in the rear view but a Pennsylvania shop owner recently gave the gift of free repair to a 92-year-old Navy veteran in need of a helping hand.

According to WPXI out of Pittsburgh, Strother Brothers Auto Care owner Kevin Strothers, himself a former Marine, noticed John Carson had walked a mile to the shop in order to get his vehicle checked out. Wanting to save Carson the walk and also save him a repair he could not afford, Strothers decided to pick up Carson's car and repair it for free as a favor to a fellow veteran.

“I said, 'Holy smoke,’” Carson told WPXI. “I found that out when I looked at the bill and I almost fell over. I tell ya, I almost cried because not everybody recognizes us.”

Helping out veterans is a regular part of Strother's business, which offers a military discount.

“The least we can do is show support for the military veterans,” Strother said.

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

