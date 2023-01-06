Polyvance Announces Free Online Training Courses

Jan. 6, 2023—Polyvance has announced in a press release that two of its Polyvance University online training courses will be free to take for the indefinite future.

The two courses offered are "Basics of Plastic Repair" and "Nitrogen Plastic Welding I." Basics of Plastic Repair covers introductory principles of working with plastics while Nitrogen Plastic Welding I is for technicians using a nitrogen plastic welder to repair damaged thermoplastics. The courses were previously offered for free from October through December 2022 as part of a limited time promotion. The popularity and success of that offer with students prompted its indefinite extension.

Both online courses are available in English and Spanish and take roughly one hour to complete. Certificates are available upon satisfactory completion. Polyvance University courses are designed for any professionals interested in learning about plastic repair, including "technicians, apprentices, estimators, adjusters [and] tech school students," the press release reads.

For more information, visit www.polyvance.com.



