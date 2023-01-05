1Collision Expands Into Utah

Jan. 5, 202—1Collision has announced the opening of its first location in Utah with the acquisition of AF Collision, the company announced in a press release.

AF Collision opened in American Fork, Utah—and takes its name from the initials of the city, located between Salt Lake City and Provo—in 1992 but has been under its current ownership since December of 2020. The shop is 5,000 square feet and employs 12 people. Current owner Travis Olson has nearly three decades of experience in the collision repair industry.

“I am looking forward to having a team and a network like 1Collision to help me refine my processes and 'sharpen my blade,'" said Olson, via the press release. “Sometimes in this industry, you feel like you can never get a straight answer from anyone and I feel that with 1Collision, I will have a plethora of resources to pull from.”

Discussions with Olson and 1Collision began at November's SEMA Show in Las Vegas. Utah becomes the 14th state in the 1Collision Network, which numbers more than 280 locations. Olson said he hopes to add to those numbers in the future by opening at least two or three more locations in the coming years.

“We are delighted to be adding our first Utah shop to support our Utah customer base,” said John Hollingsworth, 1Collision director of new location development. “Travis and his team at AF Collision already operate on a high level but were looking for something to help them reach the next plateau of growth. We are excited to start supporting their team with their goals.”