CIF Board of Trustees Named for 2023
Jan. 4, 2023—The Collision Industry Foundation has announced the 15 members of its board of trustees as well as elected officers for 2023 in a press release.
Five officers and five new trustees will join five returning trustees in constituting the 2023 membership. All serve on a volunteer basis to further the mission of CIF. CIF President Michael Quinn offered thanks to the new 15-member board.
"CIF has been fortunate to have the involvement of so many incredible industry colleagues who are dedicated to providing support to our brothers and sisters in need. I’d especially like to thank our outgoing trustees who have provided such inspiration and hands-on support over the years. They will be truly missed," said Quinn, via the press release.
The five officers are:
- Dan Risley of CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc., president
- Casey Steffen of Saint-Gobain Abrasives, vice president
- Jim Ocampo of Axalta, treasurer
- Petra Schroeder, Collisionista, secretary
- Michael Quinn of AirPro Diagnostics, immediate past president
The five newly elected trustees are:
- Martin Crowell of Geico
- Harry Hall of National Coatings & Supplies | Single Source
- Paul Hill of I-CAR
- Brenda Hogen of PartsTrader
- John Webb of TenPoint Complete
Continuing trustees are:
- Yvette Burke of Enterprise
- Jordan Hendler of Admin Concepts
- Frank LaViola
- Scott Walton of Sherwin-Williams
- Jeff Wildman of BASF
The four outgoing trustees, whose terms expired at the end of 2022, are:
- Cheryl Boswell of DCR Systems
- Kelly Broderick of Sherwin-Williams
- Ann Gonzalez, industry consultant
- Bryan Robinson of PPG
"I’m humbled by the confidence the board has placed in me and I’m thrilled to be able to carry on the CIF mission with the support of an amazing group of board colleagues," said Risley, the board's new president. "I welcome our new trustees and look forward to continuing the CIF legacy of service in 2023."