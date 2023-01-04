CIF Board of Trustees Named for 2023

Jan. 4, 2023—The Collision Industry Foundation has announced the 15 members of its board of trustees as well as elected officers for 2023 in a press release.

Five officers and five new trustees will join five returning trustees in constituting the 2023 membership. All serve on a volunteer basis to further the mission of CIF. CIF President Michael Quinn offered thanks to the new 15-member board.

"CIF has been fortunate to have the involvement of so many incredible industry colleagues who are dedicated to providing support to our brothers and sisters in need. I’d especially like to thank our outgoing trustees who have provided such inspiration and hands-on support over the years. They will be truly missed," said Quinn, via the press release.

The five officers are:

Dan Risley of CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc., president

Casey Steffen of Saint-Gobain Abrasives, vice president

Jim Ocampo of Axalta, treasurer

Petra Schroeder, Collisionista, secretary

Michael Quinn of AirPro Diagnostics, immediate past president

The five newly elected trustees are:

Martin Crowell of Geico

Harry Hall of National Coatings & Supplies | Single Source

Paul Hill of I-CAR

Brenda Hogen of PartsTrader

John Webb of TenPoint Complete

Continuing trustees are:

Yvette Burke of Enterprise

Jordan Hendler of Admin Concepts

Frank LaViola

Scott Walton of Sherwin-Williams

Jeff Wildman of BASF

The four outgoing trustees, whose terms expired at the end of 2022, are:

Cheryl Boswell of DCR Systems

Kelly Broderick of Sherwin-Williams

Ann Gonzalez, industry consultant

Bryan Robinson of PPG

"I’m humbled by the confidence the board has placed in me and I’m thrilled to be able to carry on the CIF mission with the support of an amazing group of board colleagues," said Risley, the board's new president. "I welcome our new trustees and look forward to continuing the CIF legacy of service in 2023."