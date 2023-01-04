MENU

Tesla Plans Suburban Chicago Repair Facility

January 4, 2023
FenderBender Staff Reporters
Jan. 4, 2023—Tesla is applying for a special use permit through the Chicagoland community of Burr Ridge to transform an existing building into a dedicated collision repair facility.

According to records of a December zoning board meeting, the EV giant is seeking to renovate a 41,000-square-foot existing building at 311 Shore Dr. The 2.59-acre property also contains a parking lot and was the former site of a printing company. The new space is planned to be a dedicated Tesla repair facility employing up to 45 professionals and servicing 60 to 80 cars per week. In its paperwork filing for the permit, Tesla outlined the case for building the shop in the city.

"The world is transitioning toward electric vehicles," the filing read. "Tesla is the leading manufacturer of electric vehicles. Electric vehicles present unique repair challenges when they have been involved in collision. For this reason, Tesla is proposing a collision repair center on the subject property to provide repair and replacement services for its vehicles in the western suburbs."

According to Tesla's website, there are currently no Tesla-certified third party repair shops in Burr Ridge, though some are located several miles away. The closest Tesla-branded repair center is in Elk Grove Village, some 17 miles away from the proposed Burr Ridge site.

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

CIF Board of Trustees Named for 2023

Winter Storms Wreak Havoc on Body Shops

