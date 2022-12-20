MENU

News

I-CAR Offers New Course On Vehicle Trends for 2023

December 20, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
chairs

Dec. 20, 2022—With new vehicles and associated technology on the way in 2023, I-CAR is rolling out a new course identifying vehicle technology and trends of note in the new year.

According to a press release, I-CAR's Vehicle Technology and Trends 2023 course is a one-hour lesson led by I-CAR technical experts. Topics covered include ADAS features, unique features and technologies of 2023 model year vehicles and beyond and all the related considerations applicable to collision repair. The I-CAR Subscription Training Program includes the course, or it is available for a one-off purchase to any collision repair professional not already a subscriber to the program.

“With automakers (OEMs) introducing more than 100 vehicle changes each model year, the speed with which new technologies are introduced into vehicle applications is unprecedented,” said I-CAR Vice President, Sales and Marketing Nick Notte, in the press release. “As the collision repair ecosystem continues to be redefined, this course is another intentionally-designed resource to help collision repair professionals prepare for the road ahead.”

Vehicle Technology and Trends is an annual offering from I-CAR, presented as part of its Vehicle and Technology and Specific Training family of courses. Enrollment is open now through the I-CAR website.

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

