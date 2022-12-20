CCC's Susanna Gotsch to Retire After 30 Years

Dec. 20, 2022—CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. has announced Susanna Gotsch, senior director industry analytics, will be retiring at the end of the year after three decades with the company.

According to a press release, Gotsch started with CCC in 1992 working in product development and management before moving into her role as industry analyst for the company in 2000. Among her notable achievements are starting CCC's Crash Course publication in 1995 and earning a Most Influential Women in the Collision Repair Industry award in 2011. She has also served on the board of the Women's Industry Network and represented CCC at numerous industry conferences.

“Susanna is exemplary in every way and her retirement, while bittersweet, is extremely well-earned,” said CCC Chairman and CEO Githesh Ramamurthy, via the press release. “From her early days helping to build what has become a world-class analytics team, to becoming among the most valued and trusted voices in the industry, Susanna’s contributions have been significant within CCC and beyond. She has been generous with her time and knowledge and leaves behind a strong team to carry forward the important work of equipping customers with information and insights to help them manage their business. We wish Susanna the very best as she transitions into retirement.”

CCC's trends and insights team dedicated to industry analysis will continue to be led by Vice President, Product Marketing Jason Verlen. That team has expanded to include Kyle Krumlauf, focusing on auto physical damage, and Erik Bahnsen in casualty. Ramamurthy said that expanding this team is expected to scale the analysis the company is known for, which Gotsch played a key role in developing.

“CCC has been my home away from home for 30 years and I will miss working side-by-side with my amazing co-workers and so many wonderful people in this special industry,” said Gotsch. “I’ve had a front row seat as the industry has been transforming from analog to digital to AI-powered. I have thoroughly enjoyed my role in bringing CCC’s passion for helping customers use data-driven insights to inform their business. I’m excited to spend more time with family and pursue my other interests, and I wish to thank Githesh, the CCC team, and the industry for an amazing run.”