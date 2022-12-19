MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 1222Digital EditionOnline Edition

How Leaders Stay Up To Date

7 Operations For Which You Should Bill

Snap Shop: Windermere Collision Center

How One Operator Revamped His Business Through Challenging Times

First-Hand Impressions

Rains: Plan Forward, Measure Backwards

The Best Things in Life are Fleet

The Secrets of Great Managers

Menefee: Voting Yay or Nay on Parts Programs

The (Heavy) Road to Electric Vehicles

The First Steps in Securing Expansion Financing

Boggs: The Speed of Business

News

Maine Collision Repair Student Named Professional of the Month

December 19, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS collision repair Maine student technical school
scholarship

Dec. 19, 2022—A high school collision repair student in Maine was named Professional of the Month for November by the Capital Area Technical Center (CATC), a technical education school in Augusta.

According to a press release, Cam Frost is a senior at Cony High School who is in his second year enrolled in the auto collision program through CATC. Frost is able to get hands-on experience in collision repair in the school shop and also enjoys working on cars in his spare time. After graduation he plans to enroll at Northern Maine Community College to further his collision repair education.

“Cam enjoys what we do and always wants to learn and do the best he can," said program instructor Romeo Roy. "He comes ready to work every day and gives 100% no matter what we are doing in the shop.”

CATC offers career and technical education programs in a variety of disciplines in addition to collision repair such as building construction, culinary arts and plumbing and heating. Students in the automotive collision program learn the basics of repair and refinishing, work with paint guns in the spray booth and mixing room and apply what they've learned by working on donor vehicles. 

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

Classic Collision Expands in Colorado with Two Locations

Jaguar Land Rover Extends I-CAR Involvement in Becoming Sustaining Partner

Related Articles

CARSTAR Shop Named Small Business of the Month

Weirs Buick GMC Makes $25K Donation to Collision Repair Student Program

Tennessee Collision Repair Student Honored with Award

You must login or register in order to post a comment.