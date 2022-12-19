Maine Collision Repair Student Named Professional of the Month

Dec. 19, 2022—A high school collision repair student in Maine was named Professional of the Month for November by the Capital Area Technical Center (CATC), a technical education school in Augusta.

According to a press release, Cam Frost is a senior at Cony High School who is in his second year enrolled in the auto collision program through CATC. Frost is able to get hands-on experience in collision repair in the school shop and also enjoys working on cars in his spare time. After graduation he plans to enroll at Northern Maine Community College to further his collision repair education.

“Cam enjoys what we do and always wants to learn and do the best he can," said program instructor Romeo Roy. "He comes ready to work every day and gives 100% no matter what we are doing in the shop.”

CATC offers career and technical education programs in a variety of disciplines in addition to collision repair such as building construction, culinary arts and plumbing and heating. Students in the automotive collision program learn the basics of repair and refinishing, work with paint guns in the spray booth and mixing room and apply what they've learned by working on donor vehicles.