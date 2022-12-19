Classic Collision Expands in Colorado with Two Locations

Dec. 19, 2022—Classic Collision has added its fourth and fifth locations in the state of Colorado, the company announced in a press release.

Both new acquisitions serve the Denver area: CARSTAR Highland Denver North and CARSTAR Highland Denver South. According to the shop's website, owner Gunnar Greenemeier has been in the collision repair industry for more than 35 years and his wife and co-owner Lynette has more than a decade of experience. The business has operated under a simple motto.

“Our philosophy as been to do the repair right the first time and I know that Classic Collision will carry that on,” said Gunnar Greenemeier, via the press release.

Atlanta-based Classic Collision has more than 200 locations across 15 U.S. states. Its other three Colorado locations are in Lakewood, Littleton and Thornton. All are Denver-area suburbs.

“We’re honored to welcome the CARSTAR Highland Denver North and South teams to the Classic family," said Classic Collision CEO Toan Nguyen in the press release. "We recognize their high service standards and dedication to customers and look forward to adding our fourth and fifth locations in the Colorado market.



