MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 1222Digital EditionOnline Edition

How Leaders Stay Up To Date

7 Operations For Which You Should Bill

Snap Shop: Windermere Collision Center

How One Operator Revamped His Business Through Challenging Times

First-Hand Impressions

Rains: Plan Forward, Measure Backwards

The Best Things in Life are Fleet

The Secrets of Great Managers

Menefee: Voting Yay or Nay on Parts Programs

The (Heavy) Road to Electric Vehicles

The First Steps in Securing Expansion Financing

Boggs: The Speed of Business

News

Classic Collision Expands in Colorado with Two Locations

December 19, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS Acquisition CARSTAR Classic Collision Colorado
colorado

Dec. 19, 2022—Classic Collision has added its fourth and fifth locations in the state of Colorado, the company announced in a press release.

Both new acquisitions serve the Denver area: CARSTAR Highland Denver North and CARSTAR Highland Denver South. According to the shop's website, owner Gunnar Greenemeier has been in the collision repair industry for more than 35 years and his wife and co-owner Lynette has more than a decade of experience. The business has operated under a simple motto.

“Our philosophy as been to do the repair right the first time and I know that Classic Collision will carry that on,” said Gunnar Greenemeier, via the press release.

Atlanta-based Classic Collision has more than 200 locations across 15 U.S. states. Its other three Colorado locations are in Lakewood, Littleton and Thornton. All are Denver-area suburbs.

“We’re honored to welcome the CARSTAR Highland Denver North and South teams to the Classic family," said Classic Collision CEO Toan Nguyen in the press release. "We recognize their high service standards and dedication to customers and look forward to adding our fourth and fifth locations in the Colorado market.


The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

Maine Collision Repair Student Named Professional of the Month

Jaguar Land Rover Extends I-CAR Involvement in Becoming Sustaining Partner

Related Articles

Classic Collision Expands in Las Vegas and Texas

Classic Collision Announces New Locations

Classic Collision Acquires 5 ABRA Locations in Tennessee

You must login or register in order to post a comment.