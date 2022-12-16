Texas Collision Shop Restores Vehicles for Local Moms

Dec. 16, 2022—A pair of deserving Texas moms received vehicles refurbished by Bates Collision Centers as part of an annual awards program for responsible parents.

According to a press release, both Crystal Rios and Jasmine Delce are parents of children in the Harris County Department of Education (HCDE) Head Start program. Each year, two HCDE Head Start parents are selected to receive vehicles in recognition of their devotion to raising their children in a program known as the Annual Responsible Parenting Awards. Rios and Delce are receiving the 43rd and 44th cars, respectively, awarded in the history of the program.

Rios, 22, is the mother of two children at a school in Baytown, Texas. After a major car accident suffered in the midst of ending an abusive relationship, Rios was left without reliable transportation while caring for her children and also going to school for cosmetology. Delce, 33, has a son attending school in Houston. She was left without a vehicle after the misfortune of being in in two consecutive car accidents.

Bates Collision Centers, which has locations in Baytown and Channelview, Texas, got involved in the program to make a difference for parents making sacrifices to raise their children. Bates employees do work on the vehicles and other local businesses and individuals pitch in smaller donations like gas and car insurance.