Rhode Island Governor Joins VIVE Collision at Toys for Tots Drive

December 13, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
Dec. 13, 2022—Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee recently joined VIVE Collision and other community members at Crown Collision in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, to kick off this holiday season's Toys for Tots drive.

According to a VIVE Collision press release, McKee was on hand with members of the U.S. Marine Corps, which runs the Toys for Tots program, VIVE Collision Vice President Rich Tanchyk, shop employees as well other community members of the community. Crown Collision employees contributed to the toy donations and has a goal of filling 20 boxes worth of donations, with 500 toys collected thus far. Donations will be collected on Dec. 15 and then distributed to local children in need.

“Holidays and Christmas are a time for sharing and giving. VIVE Collision is proud to join with the Marines to help make Christmas brighter for kids in the service areas,” said VIVE Collision CEO Vartan Jerian Jr., in the press release. “We are proud to be able to give back and help deserving charities."

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

Crash Champions Acquires 3 Shops in Maryland

Techs Get a Voice in TechForce Foundation Video

