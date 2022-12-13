Crash Champions Acquires 3 Shops in Maryland

Dec. 13, 2022—Crash Champions has expanded to 17 locations in the state of Maryland following the acquisition of three shops, the company has announced in a press release.

Advanced Auto Body in Hagerstown, Classic Collision Works in Gaithersburg and Advanced Collision in Beltsville are the latest shops to join the growing Crash Champions network. That network now includes nearly 600 locations across 36 U.S. states. The company said the Maryland shops were strategic targets for their fit within the Crash Champions portfolio.

“All three of these facilities align with our strategy for expanding the Crash Champions team to provide local motorists with high-quality collision repair service,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions, via the press release. “This includes employing highly trained technicians that deliver industry leading repair services while simultaneously providing a customer experience that is second to none. Moreover, and just like the Crash Champions team, the professionals on these teams take great pride in their craft and supporting their local communities, something that will certainly continue under the Crash Champions banner.”