Classic Collision Expands in Las Vegas and Texas

Dec. 12, 2022—Classic Collision has added new acquisitions in Las Vegas and suburban Houston, the company announced in a press release.

Las Vegas Collision Center becomes the third Classic Collision location in Sin City while Dennis Collision Center in Conroe, Texas, expands the company's footprint in the Lone Star State. Both facilities have 20 or more years in business. Las Vegas Collision Center opened in 2000.

“Our system of operation is streamlined to make it as convenient as possible for our customers and know that Classic Collision will operate in that exact manner,” said Anna Daniellyan, former owner of Las Vegas Collision, in the press release.

Dennis Collision Center opened in 2002 approximately 40 miles north of Houston.

“We have always provided turnkey jobs—from start to finish, knowing it will be professional and right and believe Classic Collision will too,” said Dennis Gorrell, former owner of Dennis Collision Center.

Classic Collision operates 209 locations across 15 states.