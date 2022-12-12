Techs Get a Voice in TechForce Foundation Video

Dec. 12, 2022—The message of why young people should consider a career in collision repair is going viral in a video produced by the TechForce Foundation and Caliber Collision.

In the video, which was nearing 100,000 views at the time of this reporting, a young Caliber technician explains why he's chosen collision repair and what it's done for him. The message comes at a time when technicians are needed more than ever. In an accompanying press release, TechForce stated that the ratio of available jobs for every collision repair graduate is nearly 8:1. While one tech is depicted in the video, the content of his words is derived from interviews with dozens of actual collision repair students to determine what they wanted in a career and how they're finding that with collision repair.

“As a national nonprofit, TechForce is committed to helping people discover an education and career that fits,” said Jennifer Maher, CEO of TechForce Foundation, via the press release. "Most young people aren't even aware the collision tech option exists or they think it's just replacing bumpers and paint. But with advancing technologies, it's much more of a 'new collar', technology-centric profession today."

In addition to the video, TechForce is using a variety of channels to reach Gen Z students including TikTok, Instagram as well as the foundation's own social hub, the TechForce Network. More videos are planned for other segments of the automotive sector that are experiencing similar technician shortages.