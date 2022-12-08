MENU

News

Ben Noteboom Nominated for AkzoNobel Supervisory Board

December 8, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Dec. 8, 2022—AkzoNobel has announced the nomination of Ben Noteboom to its Supervisory Board with the expectation he will subsequently elected to chair, the company announced in a press release.

The election of members to the Supervisory Board will take place at the AkzoNobel Annual General Meeting in April of next year. Noteboom is expected to succeed outgoing chair Nils Andersen, who will be also be retiring from the board entirely. Noteboom's nomination comes at the end of a search process led by Supervisory Board Deputy Chair Byron Grote.

“The Supervisory Board is very pleased to announce the nomination of Ben Noteboom," said Grote, via the press release. "His strong track record in executive and non-executive roles, and his broad experience in different industries—including the chemical industry—will be valuable additions to AkzoNobel.”

Noteboom also serves on the Supervisory Boards of Vopak and Aegon. A citizen of the Netherlands, he is the chair of the board of trustees at the Cancer Center Amsterdam and was formerly CEO and chairman of the Board of Management at Randstad.

“I’m excited about the opportunity to join AkzoNobel’s Supervisory Board and look forward to contributing to the next phase of the company’s transformation as it makes further progress to becoming a frontrunner in the industry,” Noteboom said.


