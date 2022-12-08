Driven Brands Glass Service to Unite Under Auto Glass Now Brand

Dec. 8, 2022—Starting in the new year, Driven Brands' growing portfolio of glass servicing businesses will all rebrand under the Auto Glass Now moniker, the company announced in a press release.

Having just closed on the acquisition of Discount Auto Glass on Monday, Driven Brands now operates 175 glass servicing locations along with more than 700 mobile units since entering the glass market less than a year ago. All locations will be rebranded as Auto Glass Now, which Driven Brands said is now the second-largest auto glass services provider. The changes will be visible in the presentation of brick-and-motor locations as well as mobile vans and will include a new slate of tools and equipment being rolled out throughout 2023.

"This rebranding, related technology refresh, and operational standardization give us not only a powerful brand positioning that will crystalize our differentiation as a national consumer-focused brand, but it also enhances the experience for both our retail and commercial customers," said Driven Brands EVP and Group President of Paint, Collision, and Glass Michael Macaluso, in the press release. "Additionally, it gives us an incredible platform to continue our national expansion through tuck-in M&A activity and greenfield openings, which has helped us become the second largest player in the U.S. glass servicing category in just a few short months after entering this space. I could not be more excited to see what this talented team accomplishes under a single brand, uniform technology platform and standard go-to-market approach."

The company expects that having one united brand will help improve efficiency and sharing of information to continue to grow in the glass servicing market. Existing brands in addition to Auto Glass Now operating under Driven Brands include UniglassPlus, VitroPlus and Jack Morris Auto Glass.