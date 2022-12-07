Crash Champions Shops Refurbish 12 Recycled Rides in November

Dec. 7, 2022—Crash Champions announced that its locations contributed to 12 NABC Recycled Rides awarded throughout the month of November.

According to a press release, Crash Champions took part in five different charity initiatives in November. Events took place in California, Florida, Nevada and Texas and awarded vehicles to military families as well as a winner nominated by a Houston-area women's center. The 12 vehicles bring the total of donated vehicles Crash Champions employees worked on to 40 throughout 2022.

“Giving back is a big part of our corporate culture—giving back to our people, our communities, and those in need—which is why we are such an active supporter of the NABC Recycled Rides program,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions, via the press release. “It is an incredible program that unites our entire organization around a common goal of restoring independence to our neighbors facing hardship. I am proud of the dedication and compassion demonstrated by the Crash Champions team members that help make these events possible, as they represent the values that we work to instill in every repair center across our footprint."

Crash Champions operates more than 580 locations across 35 U.S. states. The NABC Recycled Rides program was inaugurated in 2007 and in the years since has provided for the donation of more than 3,000 vehicles. Companies like Crash Champions have teamed up to refurbish vehicles, making reliable transportation for individuals and families currently lacking it.