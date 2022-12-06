MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 1222Digital EditionOnline Edition

How Leaders Stay Up To Date

7 Operations For Which You Should Bill

Snap Shop: Windermere Collision Center

How One Operator Revamped His Business Through Challenging Times

First-Hand Impressions

Rains: Plan Forward, Measure Backwards

The Best Things in Life are Fleet

The Secrets of Great Managers

Menefee: Voting Yay or Nay on Parts Programs

The (Heavy) Road to Electric Vehicles

The First Steps in Securing Expansion Financing

Boggs: The Speed of Business

News

Tennessee Collision Repair Student Honored with Award

December 6, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS Award Chattanooga malco student Tennessee
gold medal pexels.jpg
Pexels

Dec. 6, 2022—A collision repair student at Chattanooga State University in Tennessee has been honored with the "Head of the Class" award sponsored by Malco Products.

According to The Chattanoogan, Gabrielle Alsept is a student in Chattanooga State's Collision Repair Technology (CRT) program within the Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT). Alsept is the third "Head of the Class" winner in the CRT program since 2021. The award is presented to students for their performance as well as participation and attendance, and Alsept received a certificate of her achievement along with a Malco hat and tool gift.

“Gabrielle is intense and driven to learn every task to complete her education to be the best collision technician she can be,” said program instructor Tim Chastain, to the Chattanoogan.

More than 3,000 TCAT students have earned "Head of the Class" honors since 2005, during which time 55,000 students have enrolled in the program. The "Head of the Class" award is presented to a technical college student from the HVAC/sheet metal, building and construction and collision repair categories. Sponsor Malco is a manufacturer of tools for professionals across several industries.

“We are pleased and grateful to partner with Malco in presenting this award to Gabrielle,” said Dr. Jim Barrott, TCAT executive vice president. “She represents the quality of graduates that the Collision Repair Technology program produces for companies in our region.”


The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

Three Vehicles Stolen from Chicago Body Shop

Car ADAS Solutions Adds 18th Location

Related Articles

Collision Repair Student Supplies Program with Vehicles

I-CAR Program Honored With Award at SEMA

Marshall Auto Body Honored with Sustainability Award

You must login or register in order to post a comment.