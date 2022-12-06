Tennessee Collision Repair Student Honored with Award

Dec. 6, 2022—A collision repair student at Chattanooga State University in Tennessee has been honored with the "Head of the Class" award sponsored by Malco Products.

According to The Chattanoogan, Gabrielle Alsept is a student in Chattanooga State's Collision Repair Technology (CRT) program within the Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT). Alsept is the third "Head of the Class" winner in the CRT program since 2021. The award is presented to students for their performance as well as participation and attendance, and Alsept received a certificate of her achievement along with a Malco hat and tool gift.

“Gabrielle is intense and driven to learn every task to complete her education to be the best collision technician she can be,” said program instructor Tim Chastain, to the Chattanoogan.

More than 3,000 TCAT students have earned "Head of the Class" honors since 2005, during which time 55,000 students have enrolled in the program. The "Head of the Class" award is presented to a technical college student from the HVAC/sheet metal, building and construction and collision repair categories. Sponsor Malco is a manufacturer of tools for professionals across several industries.

“We are pleased and grateful to partner with Malco in presenting this award to Gabrielle,” said Dr. Jim Barrott, TCAT executive vice president. “She represents the quality of graduates that the Collision Repair Technology program produces for companies in our region.”



