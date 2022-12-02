MENU

News

Collision Industry Foundation Announces 12th Annual Charity Event

December 2, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
Dec. 2, 2022—In conjunction with the first Collision Industry Conference of 2023, the Collision Industry Foundation will be hosting its 12th annual charity event, "Cocktails for a Cause," the organization announced in a press release.

The event will be held Jan. 18, 2023, next door to the Hilton Palm Springs, where CIC will be held the next day. In addition to food and the titular beverages, the fundraiser will also have live prize drawings and networking opportunities. Money raised will go toward an emergency relief fund for collision repair professionals in need. People in a wide range of difficult situations have been helped by the CIF fund, including survivors of natural disasters like hurricanes and wildfires. 

Registration to attend the event is available now at cifgala.org. Those wishing to simply make a donation can do so at the same site.


The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

