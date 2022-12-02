Wisconsin Charity Worker Awarded NABC Recycled Ride

Dec. 2, 2022—Just in time for the holidays, a Sun Prairie, Wisconsin, charity worker received a bit of a reward for years of hard work in the form of a Recycled Ride from the National Auto Body Council, the organization announced in a press release.

Proud new owner Simmie "Bud" Bryant took possession of a 2021 Kia K5 donated by Allstate and refurbished by Gerber Collision & Glass of Sun Prairie. The Bank of Sun Prairie sponsored the event. The presentation to Bryant was held at The Sunshine Place, a local charity where Bryant works as a handyman performing maintenance work for the building. Bryant is expected to use the new vehicle to spend more time with his grandchildren and also move into safer housing, which he was unable to do previously as he had no way to commute to work.

“Bud is someone we depend on to keep Sunshine Place looking good,” said Ann Maastricht, executive director for The Sunshine Place, via the press release. “He has always been willing to do whatever is asked of him, including working nights and weekends, particularly when it comes to snow removal. Being able to work with Allstate, Gerber Collision, Bank of Sun Prairie and the National Auto Body Council to make all it possible to present him with a vehicle is incredible. He gives so much and we are honored to be able to give back to him.”

Bryant is the latest among more than 3,000 Recycled Rides recipients who have been gifted with reliable transportation since the program began in 2007. The total value of the vehicles awarded is estimated at $42 million.