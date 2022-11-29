MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 1122Digital EditionOnline Edition

What Shop Leadership Looks Like in 2022

Your Guide to Understanding Shop Liability

Snap Shop: Ye Old Station Auto Body

Opportunities in Community

Boggs: Change Your Perspective

A Family Perspective

What is the Value of OEM Certifications to the Customer?

Rains: Friends, This Is Sales

The Power of Procedure

What to Do When a Surprise Winter Storm Hits

Menefee: Aware of My Own Ignorance

Perks for Part-Timers

News

Matt's Automotive & Collision Center Named Best in Fargo for 2022

November 29, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS Award best auto body shop award Fargo
trophy award
Pexels

Nov. 29, 2022—As part of the "Best of 2022" series by the Fargo, North Dakota, Forum newspaper, Matt's Automotive & Collision Center was named the best auto body shop in the region.

"We get the pleasure of taking a horrible situation and turning it into something easy and carefree,” said owner Matt Lachowitzer to the newspaper. “There are a lot of misconceptions when working with insurance companies and body repair. We love taking time to educate [customers] on what their choices and options are. It can be very overwhelming, especially if this is their first accident.”

According to the shop website, Matt's was formerly known as Corey's Customs and Collision before it was acquired and remodeled in February of 2018. The shop is now a part of the Matt's Automotive Service Center network with locations across North Dakota and Minnesota. Lachowitzer started the company as a two-bay shop back in 2009. He said that in addition to serving the Fargo community with collision repair, the shop also works with the local branch of the Ronald McDonald House to give free repairs to families staying at the house.

Runners-up for best auto body shop in Fargo were:

  • Second place: Quality Auto Body
  • Third place: Northwest Auto Body Inc.
  • Fourth place: Muscatell Subaru
  • Fifth place: Progressive Auto Refinishers Inc.
The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

TechForce Foundation Announces Techs Rock Awards Category Winners

Repairify President Details New Repair OnDemand Resource

Related Articles

2022 Best Workplaces: ProTech Collision Center

CARSTAR Named Best Shop in Wichita for Third Year

Service King Named to 'Best Places to Work' List for 15th Straight Year

You must login or register in order to post a comment.