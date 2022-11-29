Matt's Automotive & Collision Center Named Best in Fargo for 2022

Nov. 29, 2022—As part of the "Best of 2022" series by the Fargo, North Dakota, Forum newspaper, Matt's Automotive & Collision Center was named the best auto body shop in the region.

"We get the pleasure of taking a horrible situation and turning it into something easy and carefree,” said owner Matt Lachowitzer to the newspaper. “There are a lot of misconceptions when working with insurance companies and body repair. We love taking time to educate [customers] on what their choices and options are. It can be very overwhelming, especially if this is their first accident.”

According to the shop website, Matt's was formerly known as Corey's Customs and Collision before it was acquired and remodeled in February of 2018. The shop is now a part of the Matt's Automotive Service Center network with locations across North Dakota and Minnesota. Lachowitzer started the company as a two-bay shop back in 2009. He said that in addition to serving the Fargo community with collision repair, the shop also works with the local branch of the Ronald McDonald House to give free repairs to families staying at the house.

