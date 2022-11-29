MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 1122Digital EditionOnline Edition

What Shop Leadership Looks Like in 2022

Your Guide to Understanding Shop Liability

Snap Shop: Ye Old Station Auto Body

Opportunities in Community

Boggs: Change Your Perspective

A Family Perspective

What is the Value of OEM Certifications to the Customer?

Rains: Friends, This Is Sales

The Power of Procedure

What to Do When a Surprise Winter Storm Hits

Menefee: Aware of My Own Ignorance

Perks for Part-Timers

News

TechForce Foundation Announces Techs Rock Awards Category Winners

November 29, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS awards TechForce Foundation Technicians Techs Rock Awards
gold medal pexels.jpg
Pexels

Nov. 29, 2022—The TechForce Foundation has announced the category winners of its annual Techs Rock Awards and opened public voting for the grand prize winner.

According to a press release, the Techs Rock Awards were inaugurated in 2018 and recognize outstanding technicians who also serve as mentors for the next generation of technicians. The five category winners were selected from among nearly 700 nominees. Each winner receives a prize package valued at more than $1,700 from TechForce partners such as Ford, AutoZone and Advance Auto Parts. The grand prize winner will receive a trip to STX 2024 in Orlando along with a prize package worth more than $5,500. The winners and their categories are as follows:

  • Barrier Buster: Awarded to a technician who shows "heart and passion in overcoming obstacles to succeed." - Daniel McCrum, Carmax
  • Die Hard: Awarded to "industry superfans who live, breathe, sleep, and thrive in their career." - Joshua Ferrantino, Rodman Ford
  • Outstanding Mentor: Awarded to a technician who provides "support and guidance to the industry's future technicians." - Frank Mendoza, Flow Nissan & NASCAR Technical Institute
  • Pay it Forward: Presented to technicians who serve as a "a community advocate and inspiring the next generation of techs." - Zachary Carlsen, Northern Auto Repair
  • Rookie of the Year: Awarded to "up-and-coming tech professionals with under two years’ professional experience." - Kael Gortat, Carmax

Members of the public can vote for one category winner to be the grand prize winner from now until Dec. 2, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. PST. To read more about each candidate and to place your vote, head to TechForce.org/vote

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

Matt's Automotive & Collision Center Named Best in Fargo for 2022

Repairify President Details New Repair OnDemand Resource

Related Articles

TechForce Foundation Presenting Techs Rock Awards

TechForce Foundation Accepting Nominations for FutureTechs Rock Awards

Nominations Open Soon for Techs Rock Awards

You must login or register in order to post a comment.