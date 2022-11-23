MENU

Classic Collision Makes New Acquisition in Florida

November 23, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
Nov. 23, 2022—Shamrock Auto Body in St. Cloud, Florida, has become the latest location to join the Classic Collision network, the Atlanta-based multi-site operator announced in a press release.

Shamrock is a family-owned and operated business founded in 2000. Operating out of the same location ever since, the shop serves primarily regions of southern Orlando including St. Cloud, Kissimmee, Celebration and Lake Nona. Mike Reilly is the shop's former owner.

"We have been committed to delivering only the highest level of quality service, with the emphasis on customer satisfaction and know that Classic Collision is in line with the same mission,” said Reilly in the press release.

Classic Collision now has more than 200 locations located across 15 states. 

“We are eager to welcome the entire Shamrock Auto Body team to the Classic Family," said Classic Collision CEO Toan Nguyen, in the press release. "We recognize their high level of quality and service standards and look forward to furthering that in our Florida market."


The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

