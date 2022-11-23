MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 1122Digital EditionOnline Edition

What Shop Leadership Looks Like in 2022

Your Guide to Understanding Shop Liability

Snap Shop: Ye Old Station Auto Body

Opportunities in Community

Boggs: Change Your Perspective

A Family Perspective

What is the Value of OEM Certifications to the Customer?

Rains: Friends, This Is Sales

The Power of Procedure

What to Do When a Surprise Winter Storm Hits

Menefee: Aware of My Own Ignorance

Perks for Part-Timers

News

Repairify President Details New Repair OnDemand Resource

November 23, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS mobile services network Repairify sublet work
kid

Nov. 23, 2022—Calling it a "game-changing, no-brainer option for repair professionals and companies alike," Repairify President Tony Rimas offered up some more details in a recent LinkedIn post on the new Repairify OnDemand product that was unveiled earlier this month at SEMA.

Repair OnDemand (ROD) is designed to connect a network of 16,000 professionals from across the collision repair industry so that all stakeholders have quicker access to each other than ever before. That means less waiting time to line up sublet work, increasing the speed of repair as well as upping the quality given the network of established professionals. Those sublet and mobile repair professionals can access and view available jobs through the platform that are a match for their services. Rimas said ROD is already in deployment with some owners and they are already seeing benefits from using the resource.

"Through our software and armed with the expertise of our talented repair professionals, we’re empowering on-demand, vehicle-side repair and connecting the dots between each step in the repair process," Rimas wrote in the post. "Bringing ROD to life has been one of the most-fulfilling accomplishments of my professional career so far, and it’s thrilling to imagine how it will continue to grow."


The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

Classic Collision Makes New Acquisition in Florida

AkzoNobel Podcast: 'Keep Challenging the Team'

Related Articles

Repairify Introduces New AsTech All-in-One Solution

SUN Launches Repair Information Resource

Polyvance Launching New Online Training Resource

You must login or register in order to post a comment.