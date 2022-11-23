Repairify President Details New Repair OnDemand Resource

Nov. 23, 2022—Calling it a "game-changing, no-brainer option for repair professionals and companies alike," Repairify President Tony Rimas offered up some more details in a recent LinkedIn post on the new Repairify OnDemand product that was unveiled earlier this month at SEMA.

Repair OnDemand (ROD) is designed to connect a network of 16,000 professionals from across the collision repair industry so that all stakeholders have quicker access to each other than ever before. That means less waiting time to line up sublet work, increasing the speed of repair as well as upping the quality given the network of established professionals. Those sublet and mobile repair professionals can access and view available jobs through the platform that are a match for their services. Rimas said ROD is already in deployment with some owners and they are already seeing benefits from using the resource.

"Through our software and armed with the expertise of our talented repair professionals, we’re empowering on-demand, vehicle-side repair and connecting the dots between each step in the repair process," Rimas wrote in the post. "Bringing ROD to life has been one of the most-fulfilling accomplishments of my professional career so far, and it’s thrilling to imagine how it will continue to grow."



