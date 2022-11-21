1Collision Announces Addition of Exotic Auto Body

Nov. 21, 2022—1Collision has announced the addition of Exotic Auto Body, according to a press release.

Exotic is located in Inglewood, California. The shop opened eight years ago and is an I-CAR Gold Class facility with a focus on OEM certifications.

“We believe 1Collision can help independent shops like ours stand out from the competition by providing the same support MSOs get while still providing quality repairs,” said Gary Naymon of Exotic Auto Body, via the press release.

Exotic looks forward to the opportunity to learn and expand with support from 1Collision.

“We welcome Gary Naymon and the team at Exotic Auto Body to 1Collision,” said John Keller, 1Collision's director of business operations, via the press release. “We look forward to supporting their initiatives and helping them stay up to date with the latest trends to meet their customers’ needs.”



