Caliber Seeks Approval to Repurpose Car Dealership

November 18, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
Nov. 18, 2022—Caliber Collision has its sights set on a car dealership building in Virginia, according to the Smithfield Times

Caliber Bodyworks of Virginia LLC recently submitted a special use permit in Smithfield, Virginia. Caliber wants to use an old car dealership building as a new location for its auto body repair services. Smithfield's Planning Commission recommended approval of the permit through a unanimous vote on Nov. 8.

The Smithfield Town Council is the group that can give final approval to this application. Caliber would like to employ between 15 and 20 people at this proposed location, which is currently home to the Smithfield Auto & Truck Center. According to the Smithfield Times, this center is in the midst of moving its repair business elsewhere.

If approved, this would mark location number 15 for Caliber in the Hampton Roads region of Virginia. 

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

