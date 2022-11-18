MENU

News

Allstate Announces asTech as Preferred Provider

November 18, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters

Nov. 18, 2022—Allstate has announced asTech as a preferred diagnostic scanning provider for its Good Hands Repair Network, according to a press release. 

“We applaud Allstate for their commitment to driver safety and to helping their partner collision centers quickly restore the lives of those who have been involved in an automobile accident,” said Cris Hollingsworth, president of Repairify Holdings, Inc. “As our customers tell us every day, asTech helps collision centers improve workflow efficiency so that they can make good on their commitment to the safest possible repair in the least amount of time.”  

This partnership will allow collision centers that participate in the Good Hands Repair Network to have preferred pricing for asTech devices. This includes the asTech menu diagnostic services as well, with remote OEM and OEM compatible diagnostic scanning and remote ADAS calibration and programming. 

Users of asTech can have access over 400 certified technicians by phone and mobile application.

